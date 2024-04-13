Welcome to a quick photo update for Universal Studios Hollywood as preparations are underway to celebrate the Studio Tour’s 60th Anniversary.

Over in CityWalk, the Universal Studio Store has been decorated with 60th Anniversary graphics. The UNIVRS Store is also getting in on the diamond celebration, with a graphic featuring a Glamor Tram driven by Woody greeting guests upon entrance.

As you make your way to the park entrance, banners now hang along the lamp posts – featuring pictures from the Studio Tour’s 60-year history.

Lamp posts inside the park also feature Studio Tour decor.

Decorations have also made their way over at Hollywood and Dine.

Over down French Street, a banner now hangs celebrating the event with a little French flair.

City Snack Shop is still closed while it gets transformed into a Glamor Tram for the event.

Over at the Studio Tour itself, banners now hang at the entrance sign.

The billboard that had featured Jimmy Fallon hosting the Studio Tour has been replaced with new artwork; now with imagery of Studio Tour past and present.

The entrance to the queue has also received a new marquee with more Studio Tour artwork.

Some of the normal routes of the Studio Tour are still closed off while Universal puts the finishing touches for the celebration. During the visit, the tram passed by areas where you can already see 60th nods.

The tram also quickly passed by what will be the eventual step-off point, where guests can grab photo ops with King Kong and Jaws.

Universal Studios Hollywood will be celebrating the Studio Tour’s 60th milestone anniversary from April 26 through August 11, 2024.

Over the span of 60 years, Universal Studios Hollywood has cultivated the Studio Tour into a dynamic world-renowned experience visited by over 200 million guests worldwide. As part of the origins of Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Destinations & Experiences, the Studio Tour is stepping into the spotlight and inviting guests along for the ride as part of this notable celebration.

