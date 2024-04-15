Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from April 15, 2024, to April 21, 2024.

Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando will be celebrating “Butterbeer Season”, offering fans and guests a chance to enjoy Butterbeer in all-new ways within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter through April 30, 2024.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

The Nighttime Lights At Hogwarts Castle is currently on an extended closure for “future show enhancements”. No reopening timeframe has been given at this time.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood will be celebrating “Butterbeer Season”, offering fans and guests a chance to enjoy Butterbeer in all-new ways within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter through April 30, 2024.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

The Earthquake portion of the Studio Tour is closed for refurbishment until Spring 2024. The Studio Tour remains open but will now bypass that portion.

