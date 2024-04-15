Quiet Flight has officially closed at Universal Orlando’s CityWalk.

The store was running discounts on most merchandise until its last day on April 14. A small sign was placed on all the closed-off entrances thanking guests for the last 25 years.

Per Universal, more details on what will be replacing the location will be revealed soon. Quiet Flight’s neighbor, Cinnabon, will close its location on April 28 and be relocated elsewhere – but no other information has been given as to where.

