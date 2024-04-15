Universal Orlando has released a new line of merchandise celebrating the upcoming 25th Anniversary of Islands of Adventure.

The line features a tee ($27), sweatshirt ($55), drink tumbler ($27), and limited-edition pin ($15). It is expected more items will be released soon.

The artwork features a very 90s aesthetic, with each original Island represented – including a Dueling Dragons reference. There is also a 25th Anniversary emblem on each piece of the merch.

The merchandise can be found in the Universal Studio Store in CityWalk, as well as several stores throughout Islands of Adventure. It will not be available for purchase online.

