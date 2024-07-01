Universal Studios Hollywood is offering a new deal for CityWalk Hollywood, as guests can dine at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen with 15% off food, non-alcoholic beverages, apparel, and souvenirs with the purchase of a same-day movie ticket at Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood.

The offer lasts through August 31, 2024

Guest will also get $5 parking with their Universal Cinema AMC rebate.

Guests are invited to enjoy lunch, dinner, and everything in between at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, then catch the latest blockbuster movie at Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood, the only theatrical venue in the world to feature both a six-story 70MM IMAX with 4K laser projection and the new PRIME at AMC auditorium, featuring 4K laser projection, superior acoustics and heated, plush recliner seats with built-in subwoofer technology.

Guests can also purchase the special Buy A Day, Get A 2nd Day Free ticket option online at Universal Studios Hollywood now through October 9, 2024 and enjoy their second day free for their return on select dates, with all visits completed on or before December 18, 2024.

Select any available date for the first visit as part of this special, limited-time offer, which excludes Universal Express and Universal Express Unlimited tickets. Blockout dates apply to the second visit, and additional restrictions apply.

