Universal Orlando has added White Chocolate Frogs to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

White Chocolate Frogs join Milk Chocolate and Dark Chocolate in the collectible chocolate line-up.

Chocolate Frogs are a frog-shaped confection from the Wizarding World, with each box containing a solid 5.3 oz piece of chocolate and a collectible wizard card.

Each Chocolate Frog is available for $14, or you can purchase 3 of any variety for $35. The Frogs are available at Honeydukes Candy Shop in Hogsmeade, Sugarplum’s Sweet Shop in Diagon Alley, Universal Studios Store at Universal Studios Florida, and IOA Trading Co. at Islands of Adventure.

And for the record, we got the Garrick Ollivander collectible card.

