Universal Orlando has released the new interactive bubble wands that will be able to interact with their new Mega Movie Parade when it debuts on July 3.

The all-new interactive bubble wands are $30 each and are inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls, Illumination’s Minions, and Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World.

Each wand is set up with lights & sounds and can interact with each other, certain bubble vending carts, and specific floats in the Universal Mega Movie Parade.

The wands are available throughout Universal Orlando, including the Summer Tribute Store.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.