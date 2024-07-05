Universal Orlando has debuted the Mega Movie Parade at Universal Studios Florida under technical rehearsals.

The new parade brings some of the most beloved stories from Universal’s films to the streets of Universal Studios Florida, including E.T., Back to the Future, Jaws, Ghostbusters, Jurassic World, Illumination’s Minions and Sing, and DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls and Kung Fu Panda.

Universal Mega Movie Parade is Universal Orlando’s biggest daytime parade to date with 13 new floats, and nearly 100 performers – including dancers, skaters, stilt walkers, and more.

Since the parade is undergoing a technical rehearsal, please note that what you see is not the final product. There were missing elements during its first run on July 3, and the inclement weather certainly didn’t help matters either.

The Universal Mega Movie Parade will run daily at 6 pm, before shifting to 2 pm during the Halloween Horror Nights season. The parade’s run is scheduled to end November 14 as Universal begins to set up for the Holidays. Schedules are subject to change, so we recommend always checking the Universal Orlando website for up-to-date information on showtimes.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.