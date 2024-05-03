Universal Studios Hollywood has announced its first-ever, high-speed outdoor roller coaster Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will open in 2026.

Inspired by Universal Pictures’ blockbuster film saga, Fast & Furious, the roller coaster features a state-of-the-art ride system uniquely designed to immerse guests within the high-speed Fast & Furious universe.

Highlights will include groundbreaking 360-degree rotation of the individual ride vehicles as they rocket along an elaborate track meticulously constructed with sound reduction technology for a breathtaking, superior experience. These attributions will create a seamless sensation of drifting cars as guests spin in motion at furiously fast speeds.

“As a premier entertainment theme park destination with a rich history in immersing guests in incredible rides based on today’s most inspiring movie, television and gaming properties, we are excited to introduce our very first, high-speed outdoor roller coaster,” said Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood. “As Universal Studios Hollywood continues to evolve, the arrival of ‘Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift’ will be a powerful game changer that will infuse a new level of thrill into our already dynamic theme park, and we look forward to welcoming guests when it races onto the scene in 2026.”

Guests will queue up within a large, red brick, garage-style structure before settling into the ride vehicles, modeled after several authentic cars featured in the films, and catapulting along an aerial track that winds its way over parts of the theme park.

“Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” will be located on the Upper Lot of Universal Studios Hollywood; where the Animal Actors Stage, the Special Effects Show, and the Production Central were once located.

