Universal Studios Hollywood has introduced a new interactive game in the Frosted Glacier within Super Nintendo World.

The game allows players to hit a “?” block to obtain a power-up and defeat Koopa Paratroopas, freeze Goombas, or break bricks for coins. Finishing the game awards players with the new “Ice Flower” stamp.

https://x.com/insideuniversal/status/1801773351721177332

Per Universal, the interactive is currently in soft open, so the experience may be periodically unavailable or may experience temporary delays.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.