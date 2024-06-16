Can’t Stop the Donut! – $4 .29

frosted donut with sprinkles and whipped topping

The quick service counter also serves Coca-Cola Freestyle cups, Miller Lite, water, Icees, and Frozen Slush with alcohol.

The Ogreroni Pizza is quite enjoyable as far as “theme park pizzas” go and is one of the better counter-service pizzas on Universal property. The beignets were satisfyingly fluffy, and the donut was a typical frosted one.

