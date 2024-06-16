Universal Orlando has opened the new DreamWorks Imagination Cafe near DreamWorks Land, replacing the old KidZone Pizza Company.
The quick-service counter restaurant is still in the midst of its transition to the new theme – but it is open to guests. The Cafe features a small and simple menu, which you see below:
pepperoni, fresh mozzarella basil, pizza sauce on a fluffy and crispy dough
warm cloud pillow with powdered sugar
fresh strawberry bowl
frosted donut with sprinkles and whipped topping
The quick service counter also serves Coca-Cola Freestyle cups, Miller Lite, water, Icees, and Frozen Slush with alcohol.
The Ogreroni Pizza is quite enjoyable as far as “theme park pizzas” go and is one of the better counter-service pizzas on Universal property. The beignets were satisfyingly fluffy, and the donut was a typical frosted one.
