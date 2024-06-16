Universal Orlando has released new Halloween Horror Nights 33 preview merchandise, featuring the fan-favorite icon, Lil Boo.

The merchandise features a psychedelically colorful design, with some familiar Horror Nights iconography – including the famous “lil” pumpkin.

The line features a T-Shirt ($33), Tumbler Cup ($40), Coaster ($12), Ornament ($20), and a decor stand ($25).

1 of 8

Halloween Horror Nights 33 will take place at Universal Studios Florida starting Friday, August 30, 2024.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that HORROR-filled Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood. Earn a $25 gift card with any package (hotel and tickets) that is booked through 12/31/24.