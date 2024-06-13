Beginning today, Universal Studios Hollywood is offering guests a Buy A Day, Get A 2nd Day Free General Admission ticket, available now through October 9, 2024.

Guests can purchase the special promotion online at Universal Studios Hollywood now through October 9, 202,4 and enjoy their second day free for their return on select dates, with all visits completed on or before December 18, 2024.

There are no blockout dates for the first visit as part of this special, limited-time offer, which excludes Universal Express and Universal Express Unlimited. Blockout dates apply to the second visit, and restrictions apply.

Now through August 11, 2024, guests will also have a chance to experience the Studio Tour’s 60th anniversary which features reissued Glamor Trams and an array of nostalgic enhancements, including an opportunity to step off the tram and onto a legendary movie set where an original, fully restored 1964 vintage Glamor Tram awaits. The area also provides opportunities for additional memorable photo opportunities and social media posts, including a giant King Kong backdrop and the theme park’s original hanging Jaws shark.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.