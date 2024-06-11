Universal Studios Hollywood will celebrate Independence Day 2024 with a dazzling fireworks display, live performances, themed décor and more.

All festivities are included in the price of theme park admission.

Family and friends can celebrate the 4th of July by enjoying the park’s attractions before experiencing a fife and drum band, festive décor, and an exhilarating fireworks display beginning at 9:00 p.m.

There will be multiple viewing locations for the fireworks around the park, and guests are encouraged to check in-park signage for the best viewing locations.

