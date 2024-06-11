Universal Orlando has announced that Thunder Falls Terrace will be temporarily closed from June 9 through June 15, 2024.

Thunder Falls Terrace is one of the quick-service dining locations in Jurassic Park, located in Islands of Adventure. The closure is for general refurbishment.

