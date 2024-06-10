Universal Orlando is all set to open the Epic Universe Preview Center in CityWalk Orlando this June. Before it opens to everyone, Universal has kindly invited us for a sneak peek at the new experience.

The big feature of the Preview Center will be the Epic Universe model, showcasing every planned building, tree, and detail that is included in the theme park when it opens in 2025. Guests will also be able to see exciting elements of the model come to life via augmented reality on compatible mobile devices. The model is incredibly massive and takes up most of the space inside the Preview Center.

With only 3 of the 5 worlds officially announced, the app doesn’t reveal all the information just yet – but you can still see the areas come to life. For example, if you focus your phone over The Dark Universe, you’ll see a burning windmill, bats flying around the castle spires, and a wolfman running around the forest.

Guests can also shop for a variety of new collections of Epic Universe merchandise and take pictures with unique backgrounds themed to each of the park’s five worlds. Even though it hasn’t been fully announced, guests can purchase merchandise from Dark Universe and Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic. Additionally, Super Nintendo World merchandise has finally arrived at Universal Orlando.

An official opening date has not been released yet, but the store is expected to open very soon. Universal Orlando plans to keep the Preview Center open for the next year as they prepare for the park’s 2025 opening.

Fore more photos of the model and around the Preview Center, you can find the Gallery below.

