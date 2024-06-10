Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from June 10, 2024, to June 16, 2024.

Universal Orlando

DreamWorks Land has officially soft opened! A soft opening is a technical rehearsal where all the major components are operational but some tweaks, changes, and updates will occur prior to the grand opening. Operating hours can vary, and an opening is not guaranteed until the area officially opens.

DreamWorks Land officially opens on June 14, 2024.

CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular and Hogwarts Always will also debut on June 14, 2024.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

Pteranodon Flyers at Islands of Adventure is currently closed for an indefinite period. No reopening timeframe has been given at this time.

Universal Studios Hollywood

The Studio Tour is celebrating its 60th Anniversary! The Tour will feature new additions, experiences, and returning Glamor Trams throughout the Summer. The Celebration will take place starting April 26 through August 11, 2024.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

No refurbishments are scheduled at this time.

