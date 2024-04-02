Universal Studios Hollywood has announced new additions, experiences, and more as they prepare to celebrate the Studio Tour’s 60th milestone anniversary, taking place from April 26 through August 11, 2024.

Over the span of 60 years, Universal Studios Hollywood has cultivated the Studio Tour into a dynamic world-renowned experience visited by over 200 million guests worldwide. As part of the origins of Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Destinations & Experiences, the Studio Tour is stepping into the spotlight and inviting guests along for the ride as part of this notable celebration.

“The Studio Tour paved the way for the development of Universal Studios Hollywood and celebrating its 60-year milestone pays homage to its indelible impact,” said Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood. “The Studio Tour is a crown jewel in our theme park portfolio and a beloved attraction for millions of guests. We are thrilled and honored to share our enthusiasm for its historic relevance with guests both new to the experience as well as those who have journeyed with us along the way.”

In addition to the return of several iconic red and white candy-striped Glamor Trams, guests will have the unique opportunity to step off the tram and onto a legendary movie set where an original, fully restored 1964 vintage Glamor Tram sits. The area will provide additional memorable photo opportunities, including a giant King Kong backdrop and the theme park’s original hanging Jaws shark.

To coincide with the diamond anniversary, this simulated natural disaster attraction, Earthquake – The Big One, has undergone a top-to-bottom renovation and will debut anew with contemporary technology and aesthetics.

Other exciting features will include a visit to Courthouse Square aboard the Studio Tour, where scenes from the blockbuster Back to the Future movies were filmed and where an original time machine picture car will sit prominently on display, not far from a nearby roaming Doc Brown character.

The 1976 Runaway Train will return, as warning bells and sirens alarm from its stationary location. The tram’s monitors will also show clips of former Studio Tour attractions as they once appeared on the tour.

A “behemoth” dimensional Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur display used in the promotion of Universal Pictures’ Jurassic World movie will also be added, located adjacent to a locked paddock of “wild dinosaurs that can be heard screeching and clamoring to escape”.

To commemorate the spirt of Hollywood’s glamorous past, Universal Studios Hollywood is partnering with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, responsible for promoting and enhancing the business, cultural and civic well-being of Hollywood, and the Hollywood Sign Trust, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, responsible for maintaining the Hollywood Sign and educating the world about its historical and cultural importance.

Originally installed as a giant billboard for a real estate development (Hollywoodland) in 1923, today, the Hollywood Sign is a universal metaphor for the place, industry, lifestyle and aspiration known as Hollywood.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is thrilled that this incredible opportunity will enable guests to step off the Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood and enjoy an up close look at a perfectly scaled replica of the Hollywood Sign,” said Steve Nissen, CEO and President of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. “It has been a dream of millions to be able to climb the hillside to the actual sign atop Mt. Lee, so this collaboration with Universal Studios Hollywood is the ideal way to inspire guests around the world to dream big.”

“We are thrilled to share in this 60-year milestone with Universal Studios Hollywood and its behind-the scenes magic, which definitely strikes a chord with the hopes and dreams the Hollywood Sign brings to its fans, ” said Jeff Zarrinnam, Chair of the Hollywood Sign Trust. “And for people to have this vibrant way to experience the Sign, including capturing selfies and photos, with such an iconic leader in the industry is a true celebration. We congratulate Universal on this big anniversary.”

As a result of this collaboration and in celebration of both the Hollywood Sign’s centennial and the Studio Tour’s 60th anniversary, Universal Studios Hollywood is debuting the first-ever original replica of the Sign to be situated along the studio backlot, adjacent to the tram step off moment. This large-scale reproduction was meticulously crafted from the Sign’s historic records to faithfully recreate this iconic landmark and bring it to visiting Studio Tour guests, where it will be nestled for several years along the hillside. The original Hollywood Sign towers at 45 feet; this official replica will stand tall at 10 feet to complement the landscape.

Guests disembarking the tram to experience the original movie set on the studio backlot will now have the unique and exclusive opportunity to pose for the first time ever in close proximity to this officially sanctioned Hollywood Sign replica.

As guests queue up to board the Studio Tour and experience the magic and mystery of the studio backlot, they will be met with archival images and videos detailing its incredible history, along with an all-original augmented reality (AR) Studio Tour trivia challenge designed to test their knowledge of this iconic attraction through the years with the ability to share their results on social media.

Rounding out the entire Studio Tour 60th anniversary celebration will be a selection of specially created, themed food and beverages, curated by the theme park’s Executive Chef Julia Thrash, along with themed merchandise and memorabilia.

A special Dining Pass celebrating the 60th anniversary will be available for purchase and will allow guests to choose six eligible menu items: a choice of two entrees, plus a choice of four snacks, sides, desserts or beverages at participating restaurants or food carts. Select in-park venues and food carts are excluded, and the Dining Pass is valid only on the day of purchase.

Guests can step back in time and enjoy retro-style entrees, sweets, and drinks. A sampling of items at select locations will include:

Hollywood & Dine, located on the Upper Lot of the theme park, will serve up BBQ Brisket Sandwich, BBQ Cheeseburger, BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, BBQ Chicken Sandwich, Summer Strawberry Salad, BBQ Corn Dog and Film Reel Cookie Sandwich.

Mel’s Diner, also located on the Upper Lot, will feature such favorites as Mel’s Classic Burger, Beyond Meat BBQ Cheeseburger, Chili Cheese Dog, Tuna Melt, Chicken Caeser Salad, as well as two entrees that harken back to iconic mid-century TV dinner style platters: the Meatloaf Combo and Fried Chicken Combo.

Studio Scoops ice-cream parlor on the Lower Lot will whip up tasty treats in honor of the theme park’s signature attractions.

And lastly, the City Snack Shop standalone outdoor food cart, located on the Upper Lot, will be transformed into a Glamor Tram and serve up a selection of treats for the 60-year celebration, including the Glam Tram Cookie, Film Reel Cookie Sandwich, Giant 60th Pretzel, 60th Celebration Cookies and Banana Breath Popcorn.

An all-new dedicated Studio Tour 60th anniversary merchandise collection will invite guests to take home a piece of this historical celebration with such unique products as a 60th anniversary popcorn bucket shaped as an iconic Glamor Tram, plus an array of retro-themed souvenirs, including a Glamor Tram themed pillow, blanket, backpack, jacket, tops, tee shirts, hats, mugs, keychains, salt and pepper shakers, chocolates and candies.

