Photos Courtesy of Julie Trotter

Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating their iconic Studio Tour’s 60th Anniversary. Besides enjoying the Studio Tour’s offerings, Universal Plaza now features photo ops and activities celebrating the milestone.

Universal recently invited us out to check out the offerings inside the Universal Plaza to check out the new Summer additions for the celebration.

Throughout Universal Plaza, guests can find all-new photo ops inspired by the park’s history; including the iconic DeLorean time machine from the Back to the Future ﬁlms.

Other photo ops include riding a bicycle with E.T., Six Points, and the Ice Tunnel. Guests can also meet Scuba George at the Jaws photo op, and if you know Scuba George’s story, you know his first day on the job doesn’t go so well…

Throughout the Universal Plaza, there are signs and photos chronicling the history of the Studio Tour and its attraction year by year. Guests can also now scan these special “Here Back Then” QR Codes and get videos about attractions or experiences that used to occupy that location.

Woody and Winnie Woodpecker are also returning for a limited time for meet & greet photos with guests. For smaller children, there’s an area set up for coloring and papercrafts.

The Studio Tour’s 60th Anniversary Celebration will be held through August 11, 2024.

