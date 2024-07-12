In a surprising turn of events, Universal Orlando has confirmed that all three Frequent Fear Pass options with Express for Halloween Horror Nights 33 have sold out.

Per Universal:

Due to high demand, the Halloween Horror Nights Unlimited Frequent Fear Pass with Express, Frequent Fear Plus with Express, and the Frequent Fear Pass with Express are currently sold out.

Other Frequent Fear products are still available, as well as tickets to the Premium Scream Night, single-night event tickets, single-night Express Passes, and other event upgrades.

Visit universalorlando.com/halloween for more information and to purchase tickets.

It is unclear whether Universal plans to release more tickets at a later time.

When attempting to select ticket options on the website, all the date selections are grayed out, preventing guests from proceeding with the transaction.

All Frequent Fear passes without the Express option are still available for purchase.

Halloween Horror Nights 33 will take place from August 30, 2024, through November 3, 2024. This year’s event will feature 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, and live entertainment featuring the top names in horror entertainment.

