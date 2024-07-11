Insidious is returning to Halloween Horror Nights! Universal Parks has announced that Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood will feature the haunted house, Insidious: The Further, based on the film franchise.

Produced by Blumhouse Productions in association with Sony Pictures, Insidious tells the disturbing story of the Lamberts, a family haunted by evil supernatural forces after their son slips into an inexplicable comatose state after becoming possessed by a demonic entity. In the all-new Halloween Horror Nights haunted house, guests will follow in the footsteps of the Lamberts, encountering familiar settings and scares as they are transported directly into “The Further” – the ethereal place where ghosts and demons lurk. And just like in the films, guests will quickly learn that the paranormal creatures are here to stay…

Guests’ journey into “Insidious: The Further” begins as they step through the iconic red door, where many of the tormented spirits and demons from the franchise await – determined to ensnare humans and steal their souls. Fans will come face-to-face with The Red-Faced Demon, who will attempt to lure them into his lair; the grim KeyFace, hoping to lock his victims in this dark dimension; the ghastly and dangerous Bride in Black; and the vengeful spirit of the Man Who Can’t Breathe. As guests make their way through the haunted house, they’ll go from red door to red door – traveling deeper into a dark and timeless astral world where they must evade this collection of sinister creatures at every spine-chilling turn, or their souls will be trapped here…forever.

Halloween Horror Nights 33 will take place at Universal Studios Florida starting Friday, August 30, 2024.

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 will kick off at Universal Studios Hollywood starting Thursday, Sept 5, 2024.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that HORROR-filled Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood. Earn a $25 gift card with any package (hotel and tickets) that is booked through 12/31/24.