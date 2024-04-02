Universal Orlando has confirmed that Cinnabon and Quiet Flight, located in Universal Orlando’s CityWalk, will close in April to make way for new experiences.

The last day of operation for Quiet Flight is April 14 and the last day of operation for Cinnabon in its current location will be April 28.

Per Universal, more details on what will be replacing the locations will be revealed soon.

