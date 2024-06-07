Knott’s Berry Farm has announced the new Camp Snoopy will officially open on June 27th, 2024; with four new attractions and a lot of summer camp fun with Snoopy and the Peanuts Gang.

The reimagined Camp Snoopy will allow campers of all ages to become “full-fledged Beagle Scouts” as they explore new rides, including a new family rollercoaster, a giant swing, off-road rally, plus new character experiences, interactive camp-tivities and the carefree fun and freedom of summer.

Snoopy’s Tenderpaw Twister Coaster allows campers to explore the great outdoors on this first family coaster to take riders up a lift hill and then deliver a pint-sized launch, making this the perfect first, big coaster for parents and kids to experience together. The best part – guests get to ride twice so it’s double the fun and double the adventure every time.

Sally’s Swing Along is an all-new experience where campers can put their friendship badge in action and go on a swing and sing along to help Sally forget her frustration with Linus who has stood her up for a meet cute. The super-sized swing set offers kids and parents the taste of the good life as they sit side-by-side on the giant bench swing gliding 10 feet toward the sky, back and forth.

Rocky Mountain Trucking Company transforms into Camp Snoopy’s Off-Road Rally, where drivers race through the newly expanded track and terrain in their own Peanuts-themed four-wheel jeep. In this fun and colorful annual camp jamboree competition, campers will encounter funny road signs and obstacles to go over, around, and under while trying to find course checkpoints along the way.

Campers can board the newly themed Beagle Express and take a scenic journey on a locomotive ride. They’ll cross over a covered bridge and watch as Snoopy and the Peanuts Gang prepare for the jamboree events. Along the way, fellow campers decorate their cabins for a “Best Cabin” contest, prepare for potato sack races, and more.

Rounding out the experience is the one-stop shop for campers to fill their bellies at Grizzly Creek Lodge. Campers can also take a trip to the renovated Snoopy’s Camp Store to shop for all the essentials needed for camp and then some.

Finally, the former theater area will now transform into Beagle Scout Acres, a large green space, where kids and families can explore, enjoy lunch or a snack on shaded picnic tables or simply lie back and gaze at the drifting clouds above. Plus, campers of all ages can participate in a host of jamboree camp-tivities including special sing-a-longs around the new campfire fire pit. Guests can expect this new experience to open mid-summer.

