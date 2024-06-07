Knott’s Berry Farm has announced the new Camp Snoopy will officially open on June 27th, 2024; with four new attractions and a lot of summer camp fun with Snoopy and the Peanuts Gang.
The reimagined Camp Snoopy will allow campers of all ages to become “full-fledged Beagle Scouts” as they explore new rides, including a new family rollercoaster, a giant swing, off-road rally, plus new character experiences, interactive camp-tivities and the carefree fun and freedom of summer.
Sally’s Swing Along is an all-new experience where campers can put their friendship badge in action and go on a swing and sing along to help Sally forget her frustration with Linus who has stood her up for a meet cute. The super-sized swing set offers kids and parents the taste of the good life as they sit side-by-side on the giant bench swing gliding 10 feet toward the sky, back and forth.
Rocky Mountain Trucking Company transforms into Camp Snoopy’s Off-Road Rally, where drivers race through the newly expanded track and terrain in their own Peanuts-themed four-wheel jeep. In this fun and colorful annual camp jamboree competition, campers will encounter funny road signs and obstacles to go over, around, and under while trying to find course checkpoints along the way.
Campers can board the newly themed Beagle Express and take a scenic journey on a locomotive ride. They’ll cross over a covered bridge and watch as Snoopy and the Peanuts Gang prepare for the jamboree events. Along the way, fellow campers decorate their cabins for a “Best Cabin” contest, prepare for potato sack races, and more.
Rounding out the experience is the one-stop shop for campers to fill their bellies at Grizzly Creek Lodge. Campers can also take a trip to the renovated Snoopy’s Camp Store to shop for all the essentials needed for camp and then some.
Finally, the former theater area will now transform into Beagle Scout Acres, a large green space, where kids and families can explore, enjoy lunch or a snack on shaded picnic tables or simply lie back and gaze at the drifting clouds above. Plus, campers of all ages can participate in a host of jamboree camp-tivities including special sing-a-longs around the new campfire fire pit. Guests can expect this new experience to open mid-summer.
Ghost Town Alive!
Your favorite town of Calico comes to life once again this summer with the return of the award-winning, interactive Ghost Town Alive! Guests are invited to become the star of this summer’s new action-packed storyline in the streets of Ghost Town. Each guest has the power to unlock secret missions with characters, influence the day’s events, and take on mind-challenging puzzles in this immersive version of the Old West. Ghost Town Alive! will offer new adventures, roles, and characters this summer on select days starting June 14.
Knott’s Summer Nights
A summer favorite continues after the sun goes down, with a nighttime summer party that extends the fun into the evening. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy bands from the local So-Cal music scene that rotate throughout the event on two stages. Knott’s “Summer Nights” transforms Calico Park into a neighborhood party like no other with a hub of live music, relaxing atmosphere, Instagram-able photo opportunities, and family-friendly games.
A summer party is not complete without an abundance of food and drinks, and no theme park does food quite like Knott’s. The Knott’s culinary team creates tasty twists to classic summer dishes, from Loaded Sloppy Joe Potato Skins, Chocolate Stuffed S’mores Churro and Orange Creamsicle Milkshakes. A great way to indulge in all the flavors of Summer is by purchasing a tasting card that allows guests to enjoy six tastings from a selection of over four dozen seasonal-inspired dishes and drinks.
