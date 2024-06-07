Universal Orlando has transitioned the All Hallows’ Eve Boutique in Islands of Adventure to become the “Monster Hideaway” tiki bar for the 2024 summer season; featuring spooky merchandise and will be the home of limited-time Horror Nights Preview merchandise rollouts.

The store is located in the Lost Continent, and transitions throughout the year; selling seasonal merchandise.

This summer’s theme finds the classic Universal Monsters in a “hideaway” tiki bar setting; featuring the familiar iconography of the tiki culture. The “bar” is called “Laguna Lounge” and features The Invisible Man serving drinks, the Wolfman playing the bongo drums, and Gillman just… vibing.

