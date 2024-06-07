Universal Orlando has released special “Preview” merchandise for their latest house announcement – A Quiet Place.

Guests can pick up the t-shirt and heat-reactive mug at the 5 & Dime in Hollywood at Universal Studios Florida, or the All Hallows’ Boutique at Islands of Adventure. The shirt features the key art on the front, while the back features the text “Rule 1: Don’t Make a Sound.”.

The t-shirt is available for $33+tax, while the mug is listed for $20+tax.

Mirroring the silence in the films, the haunted houses will embrace unique sound design, and special effects allowing fans to relive the tension that will come to life in iconic scenes from the first two films.

