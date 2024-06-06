Universal Parks has announced that Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood will feature a haunted house based on the horror franchise, A Quiet Place.

Directed by John Krasinski and critically acclaimed for its suspenseful yet mostly silent storytelling, A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II follow the Abbott family as they try to survive the aftermath of sightless creatures with a sharp sense of hearing that draws them to prey on anything that makes the slightest noise.

Mirroring the silence in the films, the haunted houses will embrace unique sound design, special effects and the adept performances of the scareactors to convey the ominous sense of dread depicted in the films. Consequential to the storyline, Halloween Horror Nights will incorporate the use of American Sign Language (ASL) for the first time ever within the “A Quiet Place” haunted houses to capture the authenticity of the films.

Fans will relive the tension that will come to life in the iconic scenes from the first two films, including traveling through the farmhouse that serves as the Abbott family’s shelter and stepping into the root cellar where Evelyn Abbott escapes to give birth as one of the creatures closes in. The snarls of the larger-than-life predators will follow guests at every spine-chilling turn, and guests must remember: if they hear you, they will hunt you.

Halloween Horror Nights 33 will take place at Universal Studios Florida starting Friday, August 30, 2024.

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 will kick off at Universal Studios Hollywood starting Thursday, Sept 5, 2024.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that HORROR-filled Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood. Earn a $25 gift card with any package (hotel and tickets) that is booked through 12/31/24.