Scare zone setup is underway at Universal Studios Florida as the park gets ready for Halloween Horror Nights 33 as the first “themed” elements for a scare zone were installed in Central Park.

Swamp of the Undead props now has appeared throughout Central Park, featuring an assortment of wooden docks, plants, “sunken” canoes, and corrugated metals. Lighting has been installed on towers and at ground level, suggesting that there will be a lot of backlit props and fences during the event.

Most other setups, which started last week, have been truss towers, especially in San Francisco – where a giant structure has been erected. In addition, the Fast & Furious cars at the exit of Supercharged have been removed.

In Hollywood, there are just a couple of truss towers that have been set up down the street.

Props have also been set up in Diagon Alley for the return of the Death Eaters.

Scare zone setup should be picking up the pace in the coming weeks.

Halloween Horror Nights 33 will take place from August 30, 2024, through November 3, 2024. This year’s event will feature 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, and live entertainment featuring the top names in horror entertainment.

