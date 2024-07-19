Universal Orlando has announced that Nightmare Fuel will return to Halloween Horror Nights with an all-new original show – Nightmare Fuel: Nocturnal Circus.

This is the 4th year that Nightmare Fuel will be featured at the event. Universal only provided a brief summary of the show’s synopsis:

“Step right up to a dark circus, a new nightmare that carries with it a sinister curse. It’s a thrilling spectacle of pyro and aerialists.”

Halloween Horror Nights 33 will take place from August 30, 2024, through November 3, 2024. This year’s event will feature 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, and live entertainment featuring the top names in horror entertainment.

