Universal Studios Hollywood has announced dates for Halloween Horror Nights 2024, taking place on select nights between September 5 through November 3, 2024.

This year, the event will feature 8 haunted houses, including the recently-announced – A Quiet Place, the Terror Tram, scare zones, live entertainment, and of course, the chance to ride some of Universal’s awesome attractions.

Tickets are also now available, with Universal Studios Hollywood offering a variety of Halloween Horror Nights ticket options, including General Admission, Universal Express, After 2 P.M. Day/Night, the Early Access Ticket, which provides access to select haunted houses prior to the scheduled event opening (starting at 5:30 p.m., subject to change), the premium R.I.P. Tour and popular passes, Frequent Fear and Ultimate Fear, which allow guests to experience the scares again and again.

