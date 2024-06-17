CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular has officially debuted at Universal Studios Florida.

We were invited out to preview the new nighttime show by Universal Orlando before it opened to the public on Friday, June 14th.

Utilizing state-of-the-art special effects, including 228 fountains that reach heights up to 131 feet, incredible 4K projection mapping, an original composition, and more than 600 drones – CineSational features an impressive collection of technologies to tell its story.

Michael Aiello, Senior Director of Entertainment, Creative Development at Universal Orlando, spoke a bit before introducing the show, stating that CineSational takes guests on an emotional journey utilizing music – honoring Universal’s past, present, and future.

CineSational is a musical ode, indeed, heavily relying on music to celebrate iconic cinematic moments – including Jaws, E.T., How to Train Your Dragon

One of the narrative lines stuck with me after viewing Universal Studios Florida’s new nighttime show, CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular.

“It’s incredible how a few simple notes, strung together in just the right key and tempo, can inspire the imagination…”

Most of the films included in the show are some of the most influential in my life. Ghostbusters, Jaws, Universal Monsters, and Back to the Future all had a part to play in my childhood.

It was a full circle moment where you’re seeing and hearing your favorite childhood films come to life, and then being able to look over to your child and see his eyes light up to some of the imagery he’s now starting to become acquainted with – especially when Toothless appears in the night sky with the help of those 600 drones.

What sets this apart from its predecessors is that this isn’t a clip show, utilizing segments to “tell the story”. While I enjoyed Universal’s Cinematic Celebration, it was a nighttime show showing moments.

CineSational is not only one of the best nighttime shows Universal Orlando has ever put out but also one of the best nighttime shows I’ve seen in any theme park. It truly is one of those moments where, as you’re watching it all, you think to yourself, “Oh, this is different.”

It’s an epic trip down Universal’s memory lane. We often don’t throw the phrase “Don’t Miss”, but if you’re making any plans to Universal Orlando this Summer – Please don’t miss CineSational.

CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular runs Select Nights through August 25 at Universal Studios Florida.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.