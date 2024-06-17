Hogwarts Always has debuted in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Islands of Adventure, running on select nights through August 25.

Replacing the Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle, which ran from 2018 until 2023, the new Hogwarts Always show takes the projection production to the next step.

The 7-ish minute show takes guests through iconic moments of a school year at Hogwarts; inspired by memorable moments from the Harry Potter films – including the Hogwarts Express, the Sorting Ceremony, the Forbidden Forest, and more.

Hogwarts Always showcases clever projection effects. The transition into the Forbidden Forest includes a trippy zoom-in effect as the castle transforms, becoming overgrown with vines as fog surrounds the viewing area. Other notable moments include the Marauder’s Map and the finale – which features one of 4 possible different endings, offering a chance to see your favorite house win the Hogwarts House Cup.

Universal didn’t need to reinvent the wheel with Hogwarts Always. Instead, they honed what worked with the first Nighttime Lights and amplified what made it work. More importantly, by including many iconic moments from the films and allowing for multiple possible endings, Hogwarts Always should definitely captivate any Harry Potter fan.

Hogwarts Always runs select nights, with showtimes occurring throughout the night until park close.

