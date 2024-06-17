Universal Studios Hollywood has announced Dead Exposure: Death Valley, a new original haunted house that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 2024.

Universal only provided a summary of the house’s synopsis:

“Dead Exposure: Death Valley: A secret lab’s attempts to create super soldiers takes a turn for the worse, creating radioactive zombies who escape just as you arrive!”

The Dead Exposure franchise has been featured at Universal Orlando for several HHN seasons, with the most recent installment being Dead Exposure: Patient Zero in 2018. The houses are known for featuring zombies in pitch-black environments, with strobe lights being the only light source.

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 will take place from Sept 5, 2024, through November 3, 2024. This year, the event will feature 8 haunted houses, the Terror Tram, scare zones, live entertainment, and of course, the chance to ride some of Universal’s awesome attractions.

