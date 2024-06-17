Universal Orlando will announce more details on Dark Universe, one of their upcoming worlds that will open as part of Epic Universe in 2025, on June 20, 2024.

A new medallion was sent out to members of the media teasing the announcement:

Along with the new medallion, the booklet reads “Enter a shadowy world of Monsters & Mystery. Prepare to unearth the secrets behind your next portal: Dark Universe”

Inspired by Universal’s Classic Monsters, Dark Universe will allow guests to encounter everything from the experiments of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein to the shadowy landscape where monsters roam in a world of myth and mystery.

Opening in 2025, Epic Universe will transport guests to expansive worlds featuring more than 50 awe-inspiring attractions, entertainment, dining, and shopping experiences. Guests will enter through a set of “majestic portals that capture the imagination and creativity of each world”.

