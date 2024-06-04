Universal Orlando is celebrating “Love is Universal” for Pride Month this June with merchandise, themed food & drink, and more.

Debuting in 2019, “Love is Universal” is a line of pride merchandise celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. Now – the slogan has become a Universal celebration of Pride during June.

Through August, 100% of the profits of the Love is Universal merchandise collection will be donated to local non-profit organizations that support and engage the LGBTQIA+ community.

Guests can find Pride-inspired food and beverage items throughout Universal Orlando Resort:

Pride Roll – $11 .00 Cowfish sweet rice filled with strawberry compote, vanilla cheesecake lemon curd, topped with sliced strawberry, kiwi, mango, cantaloupe and pop rocks candy

Pride Smoothie – $16 .00 Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen A vibrant and colorful smoothie made with a rainbow of fruits – Blueberry, banana, strawberry, orange, lemon-lime, whipped topping & fresh berries.

Pride Sandwich – $14 .99 Today Cafe Toasted ciabatta bread, avocado, roasted tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, fresh arugula, lemon thyme vinaigrette

Pride Sundae at Universal Volcano Bay

Vanilla-flavored sundae; layered with banana, orange, blue raspberry, strawberry and topped with rainbow sprinkles, an edible orchid, and a cherry.

In CityWalk, Universal Orlando will host “Love is Universal” Nights at the Red Coconut Club on Thursdays and Fridays throughout June.

Featuring exclusive drinks, merchandise, a DJ, and live entertainment, Red Coconut Club will be open Thursdays from 5p to 12a, and Fridays from 5p to 1a.

