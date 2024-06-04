Florida’s biggest Christian music festival returns as Universal Orlando has announced that Rock the Universe will be held on January 24-25, 2025.

Rock the Universe lets fans enjoy performances by some of Christian music’s top artists, offers worship experiences, and a chance to enjoy theme park attractions during an unforgettable weekend of “faith, fun, and fellowship” at Universal Studios Florida.

More information, including tickets and vacation packages, will be available later this year. To learn more about the event, visit www.RocktheUniverse.com.

