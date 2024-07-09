Universal Orlando Resort has announced dates for their upcoming Holiday season, beginning and running daily through .

https://x.com/UniversalORL/status/1810704911643873484

No other details were shared, but returning favorites like “The Magic of at Hogwarts Castle” in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Grinchmas, and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s will be featured.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.