Universal Studios Hollywood has announced The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface will be featured as a haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights 2024.

The announcement was made by John Murdy, Creative Director/Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights – Hollywood, during the annual Horror Nights panel at Midsummer Scream 2024.

The house is an original creation inspired by the entire slasher franchise and will include every version of Leatherface – from the classic 1974 portrayal to Texas Chainsaw 3D. Murdy explained that they’re taking a “Multiverse approach” to the haunted house.

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 will take place from Sept 5, 2024, through November 3, 2024. This year, the event will feature 8 haunted houses, the Terror Tram, scare zones, live entertainment, and of course, the chance to ride some of Universal’s awesome attractions.

