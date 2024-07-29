Universal Orlando will announce further details about the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, one of their upcoming worlds that will open as part of Epic Universe, on July 31, 2024.

Of course, July 31 is also recognized as Harry Potter’s birthday.

https://x.com/insideuniversal/status/1817999468978954726

The final medallion was sent out to members of the media teasing the announcement:

Along with the new medallion, the booklet reads “Explore multiple eras of the Wizarding World. Discover the new wonders that await in your final portal; The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic.”

The 3rd Wizarding World land to open in Orlando, guests will discover a different era of the wizarding world in an all-new land that blends 1920s wizarding Paris from Warner Bros. Pictures’ Fantastic Beasts films with the iconic British Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter series.

Opening in 2025, Epic Universe will transport guests to expansive worlds featuring more than 50 awe-inspiring attractions, entertainment, dining, and shopping experiences. Guests will enter through a set of “majestic portals that capture the imagination and creativity of each world”.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend contacting our friends at MEI-Travel for a free, no-obligation quote to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.