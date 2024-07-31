Universal Orlando has revealed details about the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, the new world inspired by the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film franchise, that will debut at Epic Universe in 2025.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic features an awe-inspiring collection of experiences that includes fantastical dining, whimsical retail, spellbinding entertainment and the most ambitious, groundbreaking ride Universal has ever created.

Beyond the world’s ornate portal, guests will first journey from a Muggle park in Paris into the breathtaking spectacle of 1920’s Place Cachée – a hidden, bustling shopping district in wizarding Paris lined with Haussmannian buildings, shops, sidewalk cafés, and historic Parisian domes rising in the distance. Here, wizards and non-magiques alike will be enamored with the majestic grandeur and enchanting ambiance of the city as they cast dazzling spells throughout the magical streets using interactive wands, encounter fantastic beasts at a traveling circus, and – for the first time ever within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – travel across countries and time to 1990s London using the Métro-Floo for a thrilling adventure set inside the iconic British Ministry of Magic.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic will feature the unmatched levels of immersion and attention to detail fans have come to expect from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Below is a look at the exciting new wonders waiting to be discovered in this spectacular new world:

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry – With its unique combination of massive environments, powerful storytelling and first-of-its-kind ride technology, Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry builds upon the historic theme park innovation Universal is known for – and will be one of its most impressive attractions to date. The adventure begins when guests travel by Métro-Floo – a unique mode of wizarding transit inspired by the iconic Floo Network seen in the films – to journey from wizarding Paris to the British Ministry of Magic for the long-awaited trial of the infamous Dolores Umbridge. Upon arrival, guests will enter the Ministry’s jaw-dropping grand atrium and venture through other departments before boarding magical, omnidirectional lifts to watch the trial take place…until Umbridge attempts to escape. Guests then join Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and a house-elf named Higgledy in a thrilling chase that will propel them up, down, forward, backward, sideways and more throughout the Ministry as they try to capture Umbridge – all while dodging attacks from Death Eaters, rampaging creatures and more along the way.

Le Cirque Arcanus – For the first time ever in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, guests will enjoy a live, full-scale theatre experience in the heart of the land with Le Cirque Arcanus. This spectacular show features live performers and aerialists, amazing puppetry, brilliant special effects and more to take guests on a whirlwind journey where they’ll encounter fantastic beasts like never before. The show follows Ringmaster Skender, who has stolen Newt Scamander’s suitcase – where Demiguise, Diricawl, Mooncalves and more reside – to try and bring the failing Le Cirque Arcanus back to its former glory. It’s then up to circus employee Gwenlyn to rescue these creatures before they end up in Skender’s greedy hands forever.

Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique – Guests can shop some of the world’s finest wands designed by esteemed artisan wandmaker, Cosme Acajor, in the premier Parisian wand shop, Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique. In addition to popular imports from Ollivanders, visitors will find a selection of exquisite wands packaged in unique three-sided boxes – each containing a list of locations throughout the wizarding world where guests can practice casting spells.

Inspiring Wand Magic – As guests explore the streets of wizarding Paris, they can use their interactive wands to create magical experiences as they cast spells at various locations, interact with fantastic beasts such as Nifflers, Bowtruckles and a Demiguise, and engage with enchanted objects in many of the storefront windows plus other areas throughout the marvelous Place Cachée.

Captivating Entertainment – While exploring the streets of Place Cachée, guests will also encounter other visitors, officials and residents from the wizarding world, including exchange students from the Hogwarts and Ilvermorny Schools of Witchcraft and Wizardry, an Auror from the Ministère des Affaires Magiques de la France who roams inquiring of suspicious characters, talking portraits of delightful wizards who engage with locals about the happenings in Place Cachée, and more.

Guests can also enjoy delicious international fare and shop for souvenirs and merchandise during their visit to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic at highly-themed dining and retail locations, including:

Café L’Air De La Sirène – A wonder of French architecture adorned with fabulous carved marble and details of fantastic beasts hidden in the tile and mosaic designs, Café L’air De La Sirène is a charming café where guests can delight in French sandwiches, plats du jour and desserts.

Le Gobelet Noir – In the shadowy corners of Place Cachée is a mysterious timeworn auberge, where international Dark witches and wizards gather to escape the prying eyes of the Paris Ministry and have a hearty meal over hushed conversation. Menu offerings include starters such as soups and salads as well as a variety of entrées and desserts.

Bar Moonshine – American witches and wizards can enjoy a taste of home at Bar Moonshine, where they'll find exclusive beers, wines and cocktails served amid U.S. Quidditch team pennants and other items of wizarding Americana.

Bièraubeurre Cart – No visit to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is complete without Butterbeer! Guests can stop by the Bièraubeurre cart during their visit to Place Cachée for a frosty, delicious mug of the fan-favorite beverage.

Guests can also shop for wizarding gear and memorabilia in Les Galeries Mirifiques, satisfy their sweet tooth at the French confectionary shop, K. Rammelle, or make a stop for Ministry of Magic-inspired items at the Métro-Floo gift shop, Tour En Floo.

