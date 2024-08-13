Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that Escapology is coming to CityWalk Hollywood.

An opening timeframe has not been announced.

No additional details have been given other than a few of Escapology’s games – Scooby-Doo and The Spooky Castle Adventure, Batman: The Dark Knight Challenge, and Haunted House will be featured.

Per their website, Escapology is an escape room franchise where a team of up to 8 players will complete a specific mission of finding hidden clues, cracking codes, and solving challenging puzzles, to escape the room before the clock runs out.

You can visit the official website for information on Escapology CityWalk.

