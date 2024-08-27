Halloween Horror Nights 2024 merchandise has arrived at Universal Studios Hollywood, featuring products inspired by Ghostbusters and this year’s Terror Tram featuring Blumhouse.

Over at Production Central in CityWalk, The Ghostbusters line offers a wide range of new merchandise including t-shirts, sweaters, pins, lanyards, and this button-down shirt.

This year’s Terror Tram features familiar characters from Blumhouse films – including The Grabber from The Black Phone, M3GAN, and the Blissfield Butcher from Freaky.

Exclusive to Hollywood’s event is a vinyl record featuring the music of famed guitarist, Slash, who has composed many of the music featured in the Universal Monsters houses. The vinyl is available for $60.

Over the Universal Studio Store, which has received its Halloween layover, guests can find Dia De Los Muertos.

You can see all the items released in the gallery below. Halloween Horror Nights 2024 begins Thursday, Sept 5 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

