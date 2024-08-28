The horror season is upon us! Halloween Horror Nights 33 is set to begin Friday, August 30th at Universal Studios Florida.

For those who have visited the event in the past, you know what to expect. For those who haven’t, get ready for some unforgettable horrific encounters…

Universal Orlando’s haunted houses are known for their incredible make-up, costuming, and set design. These houses are incredibly detailed and some have facades so massive, so detailed; you start to question if it’s an actual location.

Horror Nights 33 features 10 haunted houses, 5 scarezones, and one live show – as well as an insane offering of spooky-themed food & drink. In addition, Death Eaters will be roaming the streets of Diagon Alley. Universal will be keeping most of its popular attractions open during the event as well. In recent years, the event has expanded beyond the gates where the hotels get in on the Halloween fun.

There is so much to do that it can be overwhelming. So we’re to help as best we can, answer some frequently asked questions, and provide some veteran knowledge to your game plan.

We’ll be updating this page throughout the event to make sure it’s as up-to-date as possible.

The Basics

Halloween Horror Nights 33 takes place on select nights from August 30, 2024, through November 3, 2024. The event runs from 6:30pm to 2am every night.

The world’s premier Halloween event celebrates its 33rd year with 48 nights of immersing guests into the eeriest of experiences that could only be endured at Halloween Horror Nights.

This year’s lineup features 10 haunted houses:

A Quiet Place

Silence your screams if you want to survive the terrifying, post-apocalyptic world. Like the Abbott family, you must keep quiet as you travel from the farmhouse to the woods, to the foundry. As soon as you make a sound, monstrous creatures who can hear the slightest noise, will hunt you down and silence you for good.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

A bone-chilling new specter has escaped from an ancient artifact, and he’ll stop you cold. The Ghostbusters must team up to save you and the rest of the world from a second Ice Age.

Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines

Get caught in an epic battle as Saskia Van Helsing and the Bride of Frankenstein go up against Dracula’s daughter and her monstrous mavens.

Insidious: The Further

Enter The Further as demons try to ensnare you. The Red-Faced Demon will lure you into his lair. KeyFace will unlock your fears. And more.

Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America

¡Ten cuidado! With La Muerte as your guide, try to survive the night with three terrifying legends: Tlahuelpuchi, La Lechuza and El Silbón.

Slaughter Sinema 2

It’s time for another horror movie marathon at the Carey Drive-in! Scream through scenes from creature features, grindhouse gore and more.

The Museum: Deadly Exhibits

A folklore museum’s newest exhibit, The Rotting Stone, has released an evil spirit that decays everything. And it’s coming for you.

Major Sweets Candy Factory

You’re chaperoning a fieldtrip to a candy factory when the free samples transform the kids into candy-coated killers.

Goblin's Feast

Enter a goblin village, where a feast is being prepared for goblins, orcs, hobgoblins and witches. And you’re the main course.

Triplets of Terror

You’re invited to the Barmy triplets’ birthday celebration. But their kind of party involves recreating the murders of their entire family.

The 5 scarezones are:

Enter the Blumhouse Escape a terrifying gauntlet of Blumhouse characters. From sinister sadists from The Purge and Black Phone to M3GAN dancing into your nightmares, you’ve never known horror like this.

Duality of Fear As soon as you enter the gates of Halloween Horror Nights, you must choose a path: follow SINIST3R, the manifestation of visceral horror. Or follow SURR3AL,the incarnation of unearthly terror.

Demon Queens Get caught in an otherworldly hellscape ripped from the darkest corners of your mind. Four merciless queens loyal to SURR3AL rule, surrounded by hordes of fanatical followers.

Swamp of the Undead In backwaters Louisiana, you unwittingly wander onto private property, where you’re swamped by zombies borne from the bodies of other trespassers who were killed and dumped in a nearby bog.

Torture Faire Come one, come all, to SINIST3R’s Renaissance faire with the devious theme of medieval torture. Brave the gloriously gory homemade torture devices ‘til you’re put out of your misery.

Additional Horror Nights experiences include:

Nightmare Fuel: Nocturnal Circus – a live show featuring a spectacle of pyro and aerialists to the beat of pulse-pounding rock rhythms.

– a live show featuring a spectacle of pyro and aerialists to the beat of pulse-pounding rock rhythms. Death Eaters in the Wizarding World – Diagon Alley – The live entertainment experience brings guests face-to-face with Lord Voldemort’s most loyal supporters, the ominous Death Eaters, as they lurk through London and into the shadowed streets of Knockturn Alley.

– The live entertainment experience brings guests face-to-face with Lord Voldemort’s most loyal supporters, the ominous Death Eaters, as they lurk through London and into the shadowed streets of Knockturn Alley. Tribute Store – This year’s Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store will have guests venture through various haunted urban-themed locations, from an abandoned warehouse to a creepy subway station and beyond, while shopping for the latest event merchandise and treats.

The following rides will be open:

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit

Revenge of the Mummy

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley

MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack

Who is SINIST3R and SURR3AL?

SINIST3R and SURR3AL are this year’s Icons.

An icon is a central character that is the host of the event and is used in merchandise, marketing, and more.

Here’s a brief blurb about the pair’s backstory:

An evil overgrowth that would spread its hellish grasp throughout every crevice of the park’s underbelly. As the overgrowth expanded in size, its beating heart ripped a tear between our world and the vast universe of horrors that exists beyond our own; the never-ending void in which fear derives from.

Within that universe are two distinct realms – One fueled by physical pain while the other is plagued by psychological torment. At the helm of these worlds are two entities, SINIST3R and SURR3AL, who each embody the hellscapes they stand guard for.

SINIST3R and SURR3AL will be heavily featured in the Duality of Fear scare zone at the entrance of the park, but will also feel their presence in other areas of the event. If you turn right down Hollywood, you will encounter the SURR3AL world with the Demon Queens scare zone. If you continue forward and head to New York, you will encounter the SINIST3R scare zone of Torture Faire.

Tickets

Guests can choose from a variety of different ticket options, from single-night to multi-night passes, and even VIP experiences.

A single-night ticket to HHN starts at $82.99 per person, plus tax. To add Express to your single-night ticket, it’s an additional price starting at $149.99 per person, plus tax.

Pricing varies by date and is subject to availability. Check Universal Orlando’s website for exact prices for your planned day of visit. Sellouts are possible, so if you’re planning a single-night visit – BUY your ticket as soon as you can.

For multi-night tickets, there a several options – each with the ability to add Express. ALL FREQUENT FEAR PASS OPTIONS WITH HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS EXPRESS PASS ARE SOLD OUT.

Rush of Fear Pass – Get access to up to the first 18 event nights. Standard ticket is $179.99 , adding Express to the pass increases it to $609.99 .

Get access to up to the first 18 event nights. Standard ticket is , adding Express to the pass increases it to . Frequent Fear Pass – Get up to 30 nights. EVERY Sunday – Thursday event night PLUS the first weekend. Standard ticket is $239.99 , adding Express to the pass increases it to $729.99 .

Get up to 30 nights. EVERY Sunday – Thursday event night PLUS the first weekend. Standard ticket is , adding Express to the pass increases it to . Frequent Fear Plus Pass – Get up to 40 nights. EVERY Sunday – Friday PLUS the first and last Sat. event nights. Standard ticket is $289.99 , adding Express to the pass increases it to $839.99 .

Get up to 40 nights. EVERY Sunday – Friday PLUS the first and last Sat. event nights. Standard ticket is , adding Express to the pass increases it to . Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass – Enjoy EVERY NIGHT of the event; plus, get FREE Regular parking after 5pm on all event nights. Standard ticket is $399.99, adding Express to the pass increases it to $1,069.99.

New for this year, guests MUST select the pass start date at the time of purchase. The first visit using the Pass MUST be ON or AFTER the selected start date – the pass will not be valid for any visits prior to that date. Basically, if the event date sells out and you have not purchased your multi-night pass, you won’t be able to select the date as a “Start Date”, aka it is “sold out” of multi-night passes. You can still purchase the pass, but your first day of use will be at a later time.

Premier Passholders receive one free night of admission on select nights to Halloween Horror Nights. On the night of the visit, the passholder must present a valid Premier Annual Pass at any Universal Studios Florida turnstile.

Valid on one of the following event nights:

Sept. 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11 12, 15, 18, 19, 25, 26, 29

Oct. 2, 3, 9, 10, 30

Nov. 1, 2, 3

Halloween Horror Nights Premium Scream Night

For one night only on August 29, 2024! Tickets are $350 + tax per person, and the event will have limited capacity. UOAP Discounts Available. Includes: Access to haunted houses with shorter wait times and entry to haunted houses staggered by group.

Access to sinister scare zones, outrageous live entertainment and some of Universal Studios’ most exhilarating attractions.

All-you-care-to-enjoy select full-size food and non-alcoholic beverages. Select alcoholic beverages available for a separate charge. (Must be 21+ with valid photo ID to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages.)

One (1) Souvenir Credential and Lanyard per guest.

Free self-parking with a valid Halloween Horror Nights Premium Scream Night admission ticket.

The R.I.P. Tour

The R.I.P. Tour is a guided V.I.P. walking tour of the event, which starts at $369.99 per person, plus tax. The R.I.P. Tour needs to be purchased in addition to your Horror Nights admission ticket and must be valid for the day of the tour.

R.I.P. Tours are available for individual parties of up to six people only and will include multiple parties in the same tour group. Parties of seven or more will need to book a Private R.I.P. Tour which will include only members of their individual group.

Halloween Horror Nights R.I.P. Tour Includes:

Priority V.I.P. entry to haunted houses (once per house, based on itinerary) while on tour with the R.I.P. Guide. Tour inclusions are subject to itinerary and Houses toured are at the discretion of Universal Orlando Resort.

Commemorative R.I.P. Tour credential, lanyard, and button (one each per guest)

Complimentary Valet Parking (one (1) vehicle based on availability and advance purchase)

Pre-Tour Reception in Cafe La Bamba

Access to exclusive cash bar locations (must be 21+ with valid photo ID to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages)

Universal Express Unlimited ride access (with R.I.P. credential) at all participating rides & attractions for the date of the tour (valid upon check-in at VIP Experience lobby to be used before or after tour during normal event operating hours; excludes Halloween Horror Nights haunted houses)

Reserved seating at select event show(s) during the tour

The Private R.I.P. Tour

The Private R.I.P. Tour option is a private guided V.I.P. walking tour of the event for up to 10 people.

Halloween Horror Nights R.I.P. Private Tour Includes:

Priority V.I.P. entry to haunted houses and participating attractions while with R.I.P. Tour Guide (subject to itinerary and event operating hours)

Exclusive private tour of the event for your group—up to 10 people

Customizable itinerary

My Universal Photos 3-Day photo package (Photo package entitlement starts on the day of R.I.P. Tour)

Pre-Tour Reception in Cafe La Bamba

Reserved seating at select event show(s) during the tour

Commemorative R.I.P. Tour credential, lanyard, and button (one each per guest)

Complimentary Valet Parking (one (1) vehicle based on availability and advance purchase)

Access to exclusive cash bar locations (must be 21+ with valid photo ID to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages)

Universal Express Unlimited ride access (with R.I.P. credential) at all participating rides & attractions for the date of their tour (valid upon check-in at VIP Experience lobby to be used before or after tour during normal event operating hours; excludes Halloween Horror Nights haunted houses)

For pricing and to book the Private R.I.P. Tour, call (866) 346-9350

Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour

The Unmasking the Horror Tour is a behind-the-scenes, lights-on V.I.P. tour of Halloween Horror Nights haunted houses. Guests have the option to pick from a 3 or 6-house tour. Theme park and/or event admission is not included or required to participate in this tour. Photographs are permitted in certain areas. The Tour Guide will provide what is and isn’t allowed.

The 6-house option (starting at $169.99) includes a lights-on tour of:

Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Insidious: The Further

Major Sweets Candy Factory

Goblin’s Feast

Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America

The 3-house option (starting at $119.99) includes a lights-on tour of:

Triplets of Terror

The Museum: Deadly Exhibits

Slaughter Sinema 2

Keep in mind that house line-ups are subject to change.

Scream Early Ticket

If you’re interested in getting an early start to your night and enjoying some of Universal’s attractions in the process, the Scream Early ticket offers admission into Universal Studios Florida from 3-5pm.

At 5pm you’ll wait in a Stay & Scream area until the event begins. The ticket is $55.00 per person, plus tax.

Is it Scary?

That depends on who you ask, as everyone’s definition of scary is different. Afraid of Clowns? Afraid of Dolls? Afraid of Blood? It’s all there. What is normal for the spider is chaos for the fly – if you will.

The event is a smorgasbord of horror, a little something for everyone – so there will most likely be SOMETHING that will try to eat at your fears.

Our recommendation is to comb through the lineup and see what’s what so you know what to expect.

If you are easily startled, be on your guard. The actors focus on guests who aren’t paying full attention, so if you’re on your cell phone – expect to become a scare target.

To Express or Not to Express?

Express Passes will allow you to skip the long lines at all open attractions ONCE per night. For those who can afford it, we highly recommend purchasing them.

Express is definitely a luxury, but it is worth the peace of mind to enjoy the event at your own pace.

We also recommend to NOT use your Express pass for anything under 20 minutes.

If you opt to go without Express – you must, must, MUST be there before opening; especially on busier nights if you want to accomplish everything. You can do everything without Express, but it will require you to take advantage of Stay and Scream and a committed schedule.

Be forewarned: If you arrive late on any night, it may take a while to get through the parking, security, and through the turnstiles. This is why it is so important to buy your tickets in advance and arrive early.

When is the best time to visit?

Choosing the best time to visit depends on your specific travel plans. Each month has its pros and cons. For instance, September may be less crowded and more affordable, but the weather tends to be hotter and more humid. On the other hand, October may be busier and pricier, yet the weather is generally more pleasant, with the possibility of cooler nights.

It’s important to note that Halloween Horror Nights occurs during peak Hurricane Season, but it has only been affected a few times in its 33-year history. Our advice is to continue planning as usual because it’s impossible to predict if a hurricane will even impact Orlando.

Stay and Scream

Stay and Scream is the option to wait inside Universal Studios Florida while the park gets ready for Halloween Horror Nights. This allows you early access to select haunted houses, depending on where you are waiting in the park.

The option is available to anyone with regular park admission (or a Scream Early Ticket). You MUST be inside the park by 5pm. No exceptions. Any later and you’re waiting til the event gates open at 6:30pm.

This year’s Stay & Scream Locations are:

Lombard’s in San Francisco (releases to World Expo houses)

Minion Cafe in between New York & Minion Land (Releases to New York houses)

Today Cafe in Production Central

We’ll have more information once the event starts.

CityWalk & The Resorts

Over in CityWalk, the Dead Coconut Club featuring Blumhouse takes over the Red Coconut Club for this haunt season. The lounge offers drinks, live music & entertainment. Hours vary daily, so it’s best to check with Universal Orlando on hours of operation.

The fog also spreads to all eight hotels with exclusive experiences for hotel guests inspired by this year’s event.

Guests will be able to enjoy themed lobby experiences in select Universal Orlando Resort hotels and themed photo opportunities in the different Universal Orlando hotel lobbies.

Themed lounges will be featured at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal Aventura Hotel and Universal Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites, featuring Halloween-themed specialty drinks.

In order to enjoy the hotel experience, you must be staying at one of the on-site hotels.

Guests staying on-site also get a dedicated entrance into every event night from 6:30–7:30pm.

Food & Drink Menu

Universal Orlando offers a variety of options for guests to enjoy at Halloween Horror Nights 33, ranging from the typical to the uniquely unusual. You can see a full list of all the food & drinks that will be featured at the event by clicking here

More FAQ

Q: Are express passes really needed?

A: This is a question that is asked the most, and yes you should purchase them. They will ensure you are able to visit each house and attraction, as well as maybe visit some houses multiple times. Crowds are always heavy, especially as it gets closer to Halloween.

Q: What is the alcohol situation?

A: Multiple stands and designated bars are set up with food and drink throughout the park.

For those who are 21 and up, there are plenty of places to get a drink. If you’re drinking beer or wine, you’re covered at most pop-up stands. If you’re looking for a good mixed drink, head on over to Finnegan’s in New York. A lot of the stands will feature a pre-mixed specialty cocktail as well.

Always remember to drink responsibly.

Q: What’s the best house?

A: This can’t be answered. Different strokes and all. But you must visit each house to voice your own opinion.

Q: Are children allowed?

A: Yes, however, Universal states that the event may be too intense for anyone under the age of 13. We don’t recommend bringing young children, but we understand every child is different and may be able to handle the scares. Ultimately, as a parent, you have to make the call on what you feel is right for your child.

Q: Can I use my Express pass more than once?

A: No, you may only use Express once per attraction.

Q: What is the Parking Situation?

A: Standard Parking rates apply for Halloween Horror Night event nights. Free self-parking is available after midnight, but that only allows 2 hours to enjoy the event.

Q: Can I dress up for Halloween?

A: Costumes and Masks are not permitted during any event night.

Q: If there was only one thing you could recommend to a first-timer, what would it be?

A: Decide beforehand what’s most important to you and construct your game plan around that. There is no cheat code to beat the wait times so determine what meets your needs and then plan accordingly. If you have Express, you can take a more chill approach. If you’re opting to go without Express, you may need to plan an early arrival and expect a bit of hustle.

Q: Why shouldn’t I use Express if the wait is so low?

A: Express is an expensive benefit, and rightfully so. We think it’s wasteful to use it on a line less than 20-30 minutes. In addition, though the wait time may show 20 minutes, there’s a chance your wait will be less, or the wait time is incorrect. Keep that Ace in your pocket; so if you want to repeat a house later in the night, you can use your Express benefit then.

Q: When, and What, is Hell Week?

A: Hell Week is a term used to describe a time in October when there is an influx of crowds due to several reasons, mostly related to Columbus Day and School Breaks.

The event is as popular as ever, so most nights will be busy – but “Hell Week” nights are extremely busy. We expect Oct 9-13 to have higher than normal waits due to the Columbus Day holiday on Monday, Oct 14th.

Q: Should I get a Frequent Fear Pass?

A: Only if you see yourself making more than one visit during the event’s run.

Q: Can I touch a scareactor?

A: Absolutely not. Depending on the situation, it’s cause for ejection from the event.

Q: Can I take photos or video?

A: You are allowed to take as many photos and videos of everything except inside the haunted houses.

Flash photography is also frowned upon, so please be kind to the actors. No one likes a sudden burst of bright light in their face. While not breaking a rule, you will be asked by security and leaders to turn your flash off.

And while photos are allowed, the actors are there to scare, so it is totally up to the actor whether or not to pose for a picture with you.

Additional Tips

Purchase tickets as early as you can to ensure you are guaranteed entrance into the event.

Wear comfy shoes. Seems silly to include, but you’d be surprised how much of an oversight this usually is to guests.

We repeat… Never use Express on waits of less than 20 minutes.

Don’t waste time doing the rides; this is Halloween Horror Nights! If you must do everything, including the rides, Express will be beneficial to this game plan. Another option is to purchase the Scream Early ticket ($55), which allows entry into Universal Studios Florida at 3pm and the ability to be early to wait in the Stay and Scream waiting area.

If traveling in large groups, be aware of your party’s needs. If you have people who may want to skip a certain haunt, make sure they know where you will exit. Some houses exit in different places, sometimes even on other sides of the house entrance.

If you plan to drink, please drink responsibly. There will be mass amounts of law enforcement making sure no one gets disorderly. Also, don’t try to sneak in alcohol, the police will be looking carefully. Under-age visitors, this means you!

Lastly, the fine print – from the Universal Orlando website:

Halloween Horror Nights is a separately ticketed event. Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, dates, times, attractions, entertainment, and/or experience details are subject to availability, changes and/or cancellation without notice. Parks/attractions/entertainment, or access to events may close or be unavailable due to capacity and benefits are subject to change without notice. Free self-parking after midnight on all Halloween Horror Nights event nights. Free self-parking available after 6PM for all guests on non-Halloween Horror Nights event nights. Other restrictions may apply.

If your question wasn’t answered, we recommend checking our Forums for some more Tips, Tricks, and Info for Halloween Horror Nights 33.

