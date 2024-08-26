Universal Orlando has revealed their full menu for Halloween Horror Nights 33, featuring all the food, drinks, sweets & treats guest can enjoy inside the event and around CityWalk.
A Quiet Place
Located in Sting Alley in New York
- Abbott’s Farm Corn Chowder – creamy stew with shrimp, corn and vegetables $8.99
- Millbrook’s Baked Beans – quietly cooked baked beans with mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese and a cornbread muffin $8.99
- Wooden Board Éclair – spicy dark chocolate pastry cream filled éclair dipped in chocolate ganache with a bloody chocolate plank $6.99
SPECIALTY DRINK
- Raining Blood – Old Forester bourbon, broVo Spirits Lucky falernum, DeKruyper Créme de Cassis, blackberry syrup, lemon juice and a hint of smoked sea salt
Souvenir Lightbulb $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Located in New York
- Slimer’s Korean Corndog – Korean cheese dog with Fritos, coated with Cheetos powder, ghost pepper spice, sage derby cheese and mozzarella $11.99
- The Frozen Death Chill – Korean corndog-dipped mint cheesecake with Bugles® and glitter $11.99
- Mini Stay-Puft S’more – Mini Stay-Puft marshmallow man, chocolate bar and graham cracker $6.99
SPECIALTY DRINKS
- Class-V Concoction – New Amsterdam vodka, St-Germaine Elderflower liqueur, kiwi syrup, honeydew melon syrup, lime juice, vanilla bean essence and fluffed marshmallow topping $15.00
- Garraka’s Icy Breath – Honeydew syrup, lime juice, blue Curaçao, elderflower syrup and fluffed marshmallow $8.50
Insidious: The Further
Located in Music Plaza
- Eggs in the Further – jalapeño brioche “egg in the hole” with shakshouka and feta cheese $11.99
- “Last Key” Pop – red velvet cake pop with chocolate key $6.99
- The Red Door – potato and onion filled handpie $9.49
SPECIALTY DRINKS
- Veil of Shadows – White Claw black cherry vodka, DeKruyper Créme de Cassis, blackberry syrup, pineapple juice, sour mix and a black licorice candy “veil”
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
- Beyond the Veil – pineapple juice, citrus sour mix, blackberry syrup and a black licorice candy “veil” $8.50
Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines
Located in Gramercy Park in New York
- In the Fog Fish ‘n Chips – crispy beer battered cod nuggets, malt vinegar aioli and pub fries $16.99
- Forbidden Falafel – crispy falafel with tomato cucumber salad and tzatziki, inside a warm pita $10.99
- The Bride’s Cake – chocolate-coated three-tier vanilla cake with raspberry jam $6.99
- Sarcophagus Spiced Cider – Cuervo Tradicional Blanco tequila, New Amsterdam vodka, Liquid Alchemist Tamarindo syrup, lime and orange juices
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
Slaughter Sinema 2
Located in Animal Actors Courtyard
- Summer Camp Dog – deep fried all beef Nathan’s hot dog topped with Tostitos® nacho cheese, baked beans, pepper relish and Doritos crumble $10.49
- Ropa Vieja Walking Taco – Doritos, ropa vieja, salsa roja, lettuce, sour cream and Monterey jack cheese $13.99
- Vegan Walking Taco – Fritos, vegan chili, vegan sour cream, lettuce, diablo sauce and vegan cheddar cheese $13.99
- Rocks from Hell – crispy jalapeño and cheddar cheese stuffed lumps of coal $7.49
- Sinema Popcorn – Flamin’ Hot Cheetos flavored popcorn $6.69
SPECIALTY DRINKS
- Shirley Black – Cathead Vodka Raspberry, Rothman & Winter Orchard Cherry liqueur, tart cherry syrup, lemon juice, blueberry popping boba and Sprite
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America
Located in Cafe La Bamba in Hollywood
- Heart “Beet” Toastada – red beet tartare with hummus, vegan feta and watercress on a crispy tortilla $7.49
- Spinal Column Pinchos – grilled chicken tenders with red chimichurri $10.99
- Pork Carniceria -slow roasted mojo pork, mole sauce, tortilla $8.99
- Chocolate Tres Leches – milk soaked chocolate cake with whipped topping and canela $5.99
- Depredadora – Misguided Spirits Silver rum, Cappelletti ‘Mazzura’ Aperitivo, mango syrup, pineapple and lime juices, Disco Inferno bitters and pomegranate seeds
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
Major Sweets Candy Factory
Located in San Francisco Candy Factory
- Poison Apple – caramel mousse with an apple filling and streusel cake $6.49
- African Lentil and Potato Sambusa Coffin – African spiced lentils and potatoes entombed in a vegan pie dough $8.99
- Cyclops Cup – frozen peanut butter cup with candy eyeball $5.49
- Sour Cherry Lemonade Boba – popping lychee boba with sour cherry, twisted gummies, sprinkles, topped with whipped topping and Sprite $12.25
Goblin’s Feast
Located in World Expo Bridge
- Harissa BBQ Turkey Wing – crispy turkey wing coated with a spicy harissa BBQ sauce $6.99
- Pumpkin Guts – butternut squash and zucchini noodles with pumpkin seeds and vegan butter inside an acorn squash $10.49
- Goblin Pie – baked mini apple pie with cinnamon sugar and a bloody raspberry jam $5.99
SPECIALTY DRINKS
- Ghoul Juice – Myers’s Dark rum, Bols cherry brandy, simple syrup, mango nectar, lime juice, Dale Degroff’s Pimento Bitters and Peychaud’s bitters
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
Triplets of Terror
Located before Springfield, USA
- Say “Cheese” Burger – all beef patty on a cheese bun with American cheese, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion and cill pickle aioli $13.50
- Bloody Goody Bag – crispy chicken chunks with fries, pepper onion mix and a bloody good sauce $9.99
- Slashed Siblings Sweet Sampler – bubblegum mousse ballon, funfetti cupcake and a chocolate cheese cake cone trio $8.49
SPECIALTY DRINKS
- 3 Daughters Brewing Flight – 6 oz. serving of each of 3 Daughters Brewing Beach Blonde Ale, Florida Orange IPA and Rod Bender Amber Ale $13.00
- 3 Daughters Brewing A Wake Coffee Blonde
20 oz Souvenir Cup $15.25
Refill $12
12 oz. Single Serve $12.25
- 3 Daughters Brewing Florida Orange IPA
20 oz Souvenir Cup $15.25
Refill $12
12 oz. Single Serve $12.25
- 3 Daughters Brewing Rod Bender Amber Ale
20 oz Souvenir Cup $15.25
Refill $12
12 oz. Single Serve $12.25
General Food & Treats
Located in several locations
- Twisted Tater – fried spiralized potato topped with choice of seasoning: Sour Cream & Chives, Garlic Parmesan, Seasoning Salt $9.99
- Pizza Fries – French fries topped with marinara sauce, melted cheese, pepperoni and sausage $11.99
- Vegan Pizza Fries – French fries topped with marinara sauce, vegan cheese, vegan pepperoni and vegan sausage crumbles $11.99
- Chocolate Raspberry Death Cake – Devil’s chocolate cake with raspberry buttercream, chocolate ganache and white chocolate bones $5.99
- Chocolate Cranial Cake – Devil’s cake with cherries, dark chocolate coating, coconut and pecan filling $6.49
- Rotten Pumpkin – Pumpkin spice crème brûlée with cake and a black chocolate coating $6.49
- Lemon Berry Mini Cake – Black lemon cake with a mixed berry chantilly cream, berry jam, white chocolate crisp pearls and a white chocolate eyeball $5.99
- Death by Blondie – Vegan chocolate chip spiced apple blondie with streusel and plant based caramel $5.99
Transformers Fanta Bar
Located in Transformers Queue
- Ghoul Juice – Myers’s dark rum, Bols cherry brandy, simple syrup, mango nectar, lime juice, Dale DeGroff’s Pimento Bitters and Peychaud’s Bitters
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
- Surr3al Soda – Tito’s vodka, Fanta Orange, Sprite, and blue raspberry syrup
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
Mocktail $8.50
- Dead Meridian – Cuervo Tradicional Silver Tequila, chipotle pineapple syrup, basil essence and Fanta Orange, garnished with a pineapple wedge
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
Mocktail $8.50
- Creepy Cola – Jack Daniels Old No. 7 whiskey, Coca-Cola Classic, black cherry purée, stone fruit syrup and gummy creepy crawlers
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
Mocktail $8.50
- Crooked Can Bloody Murder IPA
20 oz Souvenir Cup $16
Refill $12.75
20 oz. Single Serve $13
- Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale
20 oz Souvenir Cup $16
Refill $12.75
20 oz. Single Serve $13
- Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest
20 oz Souvenir Cup $16
Refill $12.75
20 oz. Single Serve $13
- Bud Light
20 oz Souvenir Cup $14.25
Refill $11
20 oz. Single Serve $11.25
Lombard’s Fanta Bar
Located in behind Lombard’s Landing
- Ghoul Juice – Myers’s dark rum, Bols cherry brandy, simple syrup, mango nectar, lime juice, Dale DeGroff’s Pimento Bitters and Peychaud’s Bitters
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
- Surr3al Soda – Tito’s vodka, Fanta Orange, Sprite, and blue raspberry syrup
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
Mocktail $8.50
- Sinist3r Spritz – New Amsterdam vodka, Aperol Aperitivo, Fanta Orange
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
Mocktail $8.50
- Black Cat’s Reprieve – Bacardi Superior Rum, lime juice, watermelon syrup, simple syrup and Fanta Pineapple
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
Mocktail $8.50
Fanta Bridge Bar
Located in World Expo
- Ghoul Juice – Myers’s dark rum, Bols cherry brandy, simple syrup, mango nectar, lime juice, Dale DeGroff’s Pimento Bitters and Peychaud’s Bitters
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
- Eye of Otis – New Amsterdam gin, lemon juice, lychee syrup, prickley pear syrup, tonic, Sprite, topped with a lychee blueberry “eye”
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
Mocktail $8.50
- Soured Sunshine – Old Forester bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup and Fanta Orange, garnished with a lemon wedge
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
- Crooked Can Bloody Murder IPA
20 oz Souvenir Cup $16
Refill $12.75
20 oz. Single Serve $13
- Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale
20 oz Souvenir Cup $16
Refill $12.75
20 oz. Single Serve $13
- Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest
20 oz Souvenir Cup $16
Refill $12.75
20 oz. Single Serve $13
- Bud Light
20 oz Souvenir Cup $14.25
Refill $11
20 oz. Single Serve $11.25
Fanta Fear Factor Bar
Located outside the Fear Factor Stage
- Ghoul Juice – Myers’s dark rum, Bols cherry brandy, simple syrup, mango nectar, lime juice, Dale DeGroff’s Pimento Bitters and Peychaud’s Bitters
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
- Sinist3r Spritz – New Amsterdam vodka, Aperol Aperitivo, Fanta Orange
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
- Fanta-rita – Cuervo Tradicional Silver Tequila, lime juice, simple syrup and Fanta Orange
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
- Crooked Can Bloody Murder IPA
20 oz Souvenir Cup $16
Refill $12.75
20 oz. Single Serve $13
- Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale
20 oz Souvenir Cup $16
Refill $12.75
20 oz. Single Serve $13
- Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest
20 oz Souvenir Cup $16
Refill $12.75
20 oz. Single Serve $13
- Bud Light
20 oz Souvenir Cup $14.25
Refill $11
20 oz. Single Serve $11.25
The HHN Bar
Located in Battery Park
- Ghoul Juice – Myers’s dark rum, Bols cherry brandy, simple syrup, mango nectar, lime juice, Dale DeGroff’s Pimento Bitters and Peychaud’s Bitters
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
- Murder-ita – Cuervo Tradicional tequila, DeKuyper triple sec, lime juice, agave nectar and a hint of salt
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
- Quick to Die Margarita – Cuervo Tradicional tequila, Cazadores Café, JF Haden’s Espresso liqueur, lime juice, and sugar
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
Dead Coconut Club
Located in CityWalk
- Coffin Mojito – Bacardi Superior Rum, Green Chartreuse lime juice, agave nectar, Sprite, soda water, blue glitter and mint
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
- Blood Moon Punch – Ole Smoky Tennessee Moonshine White Lightnin’, Gran Gala, cranberry juice, orange juice, lime juice, dragon fruit syrup, grenadine and soda water
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
- Daggered Lemonade – Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Ferrand Dry Curacao, lemon juice, cranberry juice, orange juice, dragon fruit syrup and Sprite
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
- Night Elixir – Beefeater London Dry Gin, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, The Bitter Truth Violet Liqueur, lime juice, simple syrup and blue glitter $17.00
- Immortal Thirst – Planteray Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple Rum, Bols Peach Schnapps, lime juice, orange juice, BG Reynolds Original Orgeat Cocktail Syrup, Dale Degroff’s Pimento Bitters
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
- Bleeding Eye – Cuervo Tradicional Plata Tequila, DeKuyper Crème de Cassis, lime juice, agave nectar, ginger beer
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
- Death by La Dola – Cuervo Tradicional Plata tequila, cucumber and jalapeño essences, lime juice, simple syrup and a hint of smoked salt
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
Mocktail $8.50
- Red Velvet Revenge – Cruzan Aged Light rum, blackcurrant syrup, lime juice, mint essence, hint of smoked salt and an edible orchid
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
Mocktail $8.50
- Purge Punch – Plantation O.F.T.D rum, coconut cream, pineapple, papaya juice, lime juice and a hint of smoked salt
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
- Factory Made F3AR – Cathead Satsuma Mandarin vodka, DeKuyper Blue Curacao, lemon juice, cranberry juice, sour mix and sour candy belts
Souvenir Cup $17.50
Refill $13.50
12 oz. Single Serve $13.50
- Crooked Can Bloody Murder IPA
20 oz Souvenir Cup $16
Refill $12.75
12 oz. Single Serve $13
- Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale
20 oz Souvenir Cup $16
Refill $12.75
12 oz. Single Serve $13
- Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest
20 oz Souvenir Cup $16
Refill $12.75
12 oz. Single Serve $13
- Bud Light
20 oz Souvenir Cup $14.25
Refill $11
12 oz. Single Serve $11.25
- Stella Artois
20 oz Souvenir Cup $16
Refill $12.75
20 oz. Single Serve $13
- Angry Orchard
20 oz Souvenir Cup $15.25
Refill $12
20 oz. Single Serve $12.25
Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen
Located in CityWalk
- Día de los Muertos Shake – Celebrate the Day of the Dead at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen with a chocolate chili ice cream shake, topped with cinnamon streusel, edible marigolds and a chocolate sugar cookie skull.
Halloween Horror Nights 33 will take place at Universal Studios Florida starting Friday, August 30, 2024.
