Dead Coconut Club Located in CityWalk Coffin Mojito – Bacardi Superior Rum, Green Chartreuse lime juice, agave nectar, Sprite, soda water, blue glitter and mint

Souvenir Cup $17.50

Refill $13.50

12 oz. Single Serve $13.50

– Bacardi Superior Rum, Green Chartreuse lime juice, agave nectar, Sprite, soda water, blue glitter and mint Souvenir Cup Refill 12 oz. Single Serve Blood Moon Punch – Ole Smoky Tennessee Moonshine White Lightnin’, Gran Gala, cranberry juice, orange juice, lime juice, dragon fruit syrup, grenadine and soda water

Souvenir Cup $17.50

Refill $13.50

12 oz. Single Serve $13.50

– Ole Smoky Tennessee Moonshine White Lightnin’, Gran Gala, cranberry juice, orange juice, lime juice, dragon fruit syrup, grenadine and soda water Souvenir Cup Refill 12 oz. Single Serve Daggered Lemonade – Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Ferrand Dry Curacao, lemon juice, cranberry juice, orange juice, dragon fruit syrup and Sprite

Souvenir Cup $17.50

Refill $13.50

12 oz. Single Serve $13.50

– Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Ferrand Dry Curacao, lemon juice, cranberry juice, orange juice, dragon fruit syrup and Sprite Souvenir Cup Refill 12 oz. Single Serve Night Elixir – Beefeater London Dry Gin, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, The Bitter Truth Violet Liqueur, lime juice, simple syrup and blue glitter $17.00





– Beefeater London Dry Gin, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, The Bitter Truth Violet Liqueur, lime juice, simple syrup and blue glitter Immortal Thirst – Planteray Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple Rum, Bols Peach Schnapps, lime juice, orange juice, BG Reynolds Original Orgeat Cocktail Syrup, Dale Degroff’s Pimento Bitters

Souvenir Cup $17.50

Refill $13.50

12 oz. Single Serve $13.50

– Planteray Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple Rum, Bols Peach Schnapps, lime juice, orange juice, BG Reynolds Original Orgeat Cocktail Syrup, Dale Degroff’s Pimento Bitters Souvenir Cup Refill 12 oz. Single Serve Bleeding Eye – Cuervo Tradicional Plata Tequila, DeKuyper Crème de Cassis, lime juice, agave nectar, ginger beer

Souvenir Cup $17.50

Refill $13.50

12 oz. Single Serve $13.50

– Cuervo Tradicional Plata Tequila, DeKuyper Crème de Cassis, lime juice, agave nectar, ginger beer Souvenir Cup Refill 12 oz. Single Serve Death by La Dola – Cuervo Tradicional Plata tequila, cucumber and jalapeño essences, lime juice, simple syrup and a hint of smoked salt

Souvenir Cup $17.50

Refill $13.50

12 oz. Single Serve $13.50

Mocktail $8.50

– Cuervo Tradicional Plata tequila, cucumber and jalapeño essences, lime juice, simple syrup and a hint of smoked salt Souvenir Cup Refill 12 oz. Single Serve Mocktail Red Velvet Revenge – Cruzan Aged Light rum, blackcurrant syrup, lime juice, mint essence, hint of smoked salt and an edible orchid

Souvenir Cup $17.50

Refill $13.50

12 oz. Single Serve $13.50

Mocktail $8.50

– Cruzan Aged Light rum, blackcurrant syrup, lime juice, mint essence, hint of smoked salt and an edible orchid Souvenir Cup Refill 12 oz. Single Serve Mocktail Purge Punch – Plantation O.F.T.D rum, coconut cream, pineapple, papaya juice, lime juice and a hint of smoked salt

Souvenir Cup $17.50

Refill $13.50

12 oz. Single Serve $13.50

– Plantation O.F.T.D rum, coconut cream, pineapple, papaya juice, lime juice and a hint of smoked salt Souvenir Cup Refill 12 oz. Single Serve Factory Made F3AR – Cathead Satsuma Mandarin vodka, DeKuyper Blue Curacao, lemon juice, cranberry juice, sour mix and sour candy belts

Souvenir Cup $17.50

Refill $13.50

12 oz. Single Serve $13.50

– Cathead Satsuma Mandarin vodka, DeKuyper Blue Curacao, lemon juice, cranberry juice, sour mix and sour candy belts Souvenir Cup Refill 12 oz. Single Serve Crooked Can Bloody Murder IPA

20 oz Souvenir Cup $16

Refill $12.75

12 oz. Single Serve $13

20 oz Souvenir Cup Refill 12 oz. Single Serve Whole Hog Pumpkin Ale

20 oz Souvenir Cup $16

Refill $12.75

12 oz. Single Serve $13

20 oz Souvenir Cup Refill 12 oz. Single Serve Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest

20 oz Souvenir Cup $16

Refill $12.75

12 oz. Single Serve $13

20 oz Souvenir Cup Refill 12 oz. Single Serve Bud Light

20 oz Souvenir Cup $ 14.25

Refill $11

12 oz. Single Serve $11.25

20 oz Souvenir Cup $ Refill 12 oz. Single Serve Stella Artois

20 oz Souvenir Cup $ 16

Refill $12.75

20 oz. Single Serve $13

20 oz Souvenir Cup $ Refill 20 oz. Single Serve Angry Orchard

20 oz Souvenir Cup $15.25

Refill $12

20 oz. Single Serve $12.25 Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen Located in CityWalk Día de los Muertos Shake – Celebrate the Day of the Dead at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen with a chocolate chili ice cream shake, topped with cinnamon streusel, edible marigolds and a chocolate sugar cookie skull.

Halloween Horror Nights 33 will take place at Universal Studios Florida starting Friday, August 30, 2024.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that HORROR-filled Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood. Earn a $25 gift card with any package (hotel and tickets) that is booked through 12/31/24.