Universal Orlando has announced the infamous Death Eaters will return this Fall to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley in Universal Studios Florida on select dates August 29 through November 3 during Halloween Horror Nights.

The live entertainment experience brings guests face-to-face with Lord Voldemort’s most loyal supporters, the ominous Death Eaters, as they lurk through London and into the shadowed streets of Knockturn Alley. These fanatic witches and wizards do not shy away from the practice of the Dark Arts and will challenge guests to join the Dark Lord alongside them.

Fans can also visit Borgin and Burkes in Diagon Alley to shop for Dark Arts-themed merchandise like t-shirts, accessories, and Death Eater masks – or check out the selection of Death Eater wands at Ollivanders.

