Jimmy Fallon, in partnership with Universal Destinations and Experiences, has announced Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares, a new immersive haunted experience that will open at 30 Rock in New York City this Halloween season.

The new experience was announced by Fallon during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares will open on Friday, September 20, running select nights through October 31, 2024, and will be located on the Rink Level of Rockefeller Center.

Tonightmares maze will consist of 10 rooms, each inspired by Fallon’s “deepest, darkest nightmares” like a cornfield with killer scarecrows, werewolves, aliens, and “a creepy abandoned gas station”. Fallon states the inspiration came from the Halloween Horror Nights event that runs at Universal Parks during the Halloween season.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, August 22. Guests can join the waitlist by visiting the Tonightmares website.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that HORROR-filled Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood. Earn a $25 gift card with any package (hotel and tickets) that is booked through 12/31/24.