For the first time ever, U.S. and Canada residents can experience the culinary thrills of Universal Orlando Resort as part of an all-new Dining Card Vacation Package that includes a food and beverage dining card worth up to $1,000. Available for purchase now for select travel dates from November 7, 2024 through April 10, 2025, this exceptional new offer also includes accommodations at one of Universal’s magnificent hotels and theme park admission – creating a convenient vacation package that’s inclusive of the essentials needed for a thrilling getaway to Universal Orlando.

The Dining Card Vacation Package is designed to help guests maximize their vacation dollars while giving them the opportunity to savor the next-level, award-winning cuisine of Universal Orlando Resort during their visit. Package holders can use the dining card across more than 200 venues that offer something for every palate, including:

full-service restaurants like The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal CityWalk – known for its delectable, photo-worthy milkshakes; and Mythos Restaurant in Universal Islands of Adventure – which is considered by many to be the best theme park restaurant in the world;

quick-service locations like TODAY Cafe in Universal Studios Florida – where guests can enjoy baked goods in a one-of-a-kind cafe inspired by NBC’s long-running morning show; and Illumination’s Minion Cafe – which serves up inventive fare featuring nearly 20 items inspired by memorable characters and staples from the Minions franchise;

hotel dining options like the award-winning Strong Water Tavern at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort where guests can enjoy a tapas-style menu and more than 100 types of rum; the newly-renovated Trattoria del Porto at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, which offers fresh, modern Italian cuisine and delicious desserts; or The Kitchen at Hard Rock Hotel, which is known for its amped-up American favorites;

“Our dining offerings are continuously evolving and we work incredibly hard to deliver memorable food experiences that offer something for everyone,” said Chef Jens Dahlmann, Vice President of Culinary Operations at Universal Orlando Resort. “From our original dining concepts to themed food inspired by beloved stories and characters, our offerings play a significant role in the overall storytelling of our theme parks and have become as much as a “must-do” as our amazing collection of attractions.”

The Dining Card Vacation Package is available for four- or five-plus-night stays at one of Universal Orlando Resort’s hotels and the value of the dining card varies depending on the hotel and the number of nights of each stay (one card per hotel room). The package also includes 4- or 5+ Day Park-to-Park Tickets to enjoy Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure – which boast more than 60 immersive experiences across both parks (there is also an option to add access to the Volcano Bay water theme park). Plus, staying at a Universal hotel comes with a host of benefits, including Early Park Admission to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Universal Volcano Bay up to one hour before the park opens (valid theme park admission required), complimentary transportation to the theme parks and Universal CityWalk, and more.

Hotel Package Details (including Dining Card Value and Park Admission*) Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel or Loews Royal Pacific Resort 4-Night Package $800 Dining Card per room

2-Park, 4-Day Park-to-Park Ticket to Experience Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure 5-Night Package $1,000 Dining Card per room

2-Park, 5-Day Park-to-Park Ticket to Experience Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure Loews Sapphire Falls Resort or Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort 4-Night Package $500 Dining Card per room

2-Park, 4-Day Park-to-Park Ticket to Experience Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure 5-Night Package $600 Dining Card per room

2-Park, 5-Day Park-to-Park Ticket to Experience Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure Universal Aventura Hotel, Universal Stella Nova Resort or Universal Terra Luna Resort 4-Night Package $400 Dining Card per room

2-Park, 4-Day Park-to-Park Ticket to Experience Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure 5-Night Package $500 Dining Card per room

2-Park, 5-Day Park-to-Park Ticket to Experience Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure Universal Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites or Universal Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites 4-Night Package $300 Dining Card per room

2-Park, 4-Day Park-to-Park Ticket to Experience Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure 5-Night Package $400 Dining Card per room

2-Park, 5-Day Park-to-Park Ticket to Experience Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure

*3-Park, Park-to-Park Ticket Options that include access to Universal Volcano Bay are also available for purchase with each package.

Guests can book this incredible package now for visits from November 7, 2024 through April 10, 2025. Guests can also use this package to experience the fan-favorite marquee events that are included with admission to the parks (blockout dates apply), including the Universal Holidays celebration – which runs November 22 through December 31 and features festive experiences like Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular and more; and Universal’s Mardi Gras celebration – where guests can let the good times roll as they enjoy global cuisine, a spectacular parade and more from February 1 through March 30, 2025.

For more information about the new Dining Card Vacation Package and to purchase, click here.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.