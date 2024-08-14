Universal Orlando will share their first behind-the-scenes look at Stardust Racers, one of the attractions opening at Universal’s Epic Universe in 2025.

The sneak peek will be shown on Friday, August 16th on Ride Guys, Universal’s YouTube Series, to celebrate National Roller Coaster Day.

Below are some stills from the teaser:

Stardust Racers is a dual-launch racing coaster, reaching speeds up to 62 mph and heights up to 133 feet along 5,000 feet of track, and will be Epic Universe’s most thrilling coaster experience with unique maneuvers such as the “Celestial Spin,” in which the two coaster vehicles perform an inverted crisscross while speeding through the air.

Epic Universe will feature 5 expansive worlds with more than 50 awe-inspiring attractions, entertainment, dining, and shopping experiences that come together to create an unforgettable adventure.

