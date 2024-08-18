It’s back! Universal Orlando has released this year’s version of the Chucky interactive popcorn bucket.

The talking, light-up, interactive Chucky Popcorn bucket costs $44.99 with the first fill of popcorn free. The popcorn bucket features glowing and blinking eyes, plus a stitched-up look inspired by Bride of Chucky. Guests can interact with Chucky, who will respond with new phrases. It is expected to be released at Universal Studios Hollywood as well.

Halloween Horror Nights 33 will take place at Universal Studios Florida starting Friday, August 30, 2024.

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 will kick off at Universal Studios Hollywood starting Thursday, Sept 5, 2024.

