Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from August 19, 2024, to August 25, 2024.

Universal Orlando

2024’s Passholder Appreciation Days, which includes discounts, benefits, and menus exclusive to Universal Annual Passholders, begins and continues through

The Universal Mega Movie Parade will start at 6 pm every day this week.

This is the last week to enjoy CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular and Hogwarts Always before the experiences close for the season on August 25, 2024. CineSational will start at 9pm nightly, while Hogwarts Always begins at dusk and will run continuously throughout the night before the park closes.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

Pteranodon Flyers at Islands of Adventure is currently closed for an indefinite period. No reopening timeframe has been given at this time.

Fast & Furious – Supercharged will be closed from August 19 through November 3, 2024, for maintenance and to accommodate the Halloween Horror Nights haunted house – Major Sweets Candy Factory.

Universal Studios Hollywood

2024’s Pass Member Appreciation Days, which includes discounts, benefits, and menus exclusive to Universal Annual Passholders, begins and continues through

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

No refurbishments are scheduled at this time.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.