Chez Alcatraz, the popular bar located in the San Francisco area of Universal Studios Florida, has reopened after a 4-month refurbishment.

The entire interior was gutted and rebuilt, featuring all-new decor and design.

The bar pays homage to Jaws, and features a lot of nods to the film and the former attraction and surrounding area – including the hanging shark photo op affectionately known as Bruce.

Chez Alcatraz serves beer, wine, and specialty cocktails; most notably, the Ocean Attack – a blue-colored drink topped off by grenadine that simulates blood in the water.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.